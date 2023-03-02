Axis-Citi Deal: Short-Term Pain But Long-Term Positive, Say Analysts

Axis Bank Ltd's acquisition of the India consumer businesses of Citibank and Citicorp Finance India Ltd. is likely to hurt earnings in the January-March quarter. However, if executed well, the long-term gains outweigh this pain, said analysts.

On Wednesday, Axis Bank said that it had closed the Citi transaction, which was originally announced in March 2022. The local lender will pay Rs 11,603 crore to take over the customer base, employees, credit card portfolio, retail loans, and deposits. The transaction value is lower than the Rs 12,325 crore announced last year.

Axis Bank will take a hit of approximately 170 to 180 basis points on its capital adequacy ratio due to the transaction. The bank will also spend Rs 1,500 crore towards integration costs, the management said on Wednesday.

Here's what analysts said about Axis Bank's purchase of Citi's India retail business: