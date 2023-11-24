Axis Bank's Focus Stays On High-Yield Loans, Sees Little Impact From RBI's Tougher Rules: Top Brokerages

Axis Bank Ltd.'s loan mix will continue to move towards high-yielding segments as the bank does not expect major impact from Reserve Bank of India's tougher norms for unsecured retail loans, according to top brokerages.

The RBI’s higher risk weights on unsecured retail loans will not lead to a capital call, HSBC Global Research said citing interaction with the lender's management during an analyst meet. Internal capital accruals should be adequate to provide for solvency or growth capital and recover the loss in capital within a few quarters, the brokerage said.

Axis Bank's focus on high-yielding credit highlights that larger banks with strong capital buffers will be able to absorb higher cost of lending after the central bank raised risk weights on personal loans to contain the surge in the lending. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has advised banks and non-bank lenders to take preventive measures to prevent credit "exuberance".