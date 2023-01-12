Axis Bank's Additional Stake Good For Max Life, Says Jefferies

"This indicates that price of deal can rise from Rs 32/share of Max Life Insurance per last transaction to between Rs 85/ share (based on pricing of Mitsui transaction) and Rs 159/ share as implied by Max Financial Services market cap," Jefferies said.

The research house added that the transaction could be Rs 11-21 billion in size and an additional consideration could be Rs 7-17 billion.

As Max Financial Services receives additional funds through this transaction, it will offer resources to payback investors in the form of dividends or buyback, it said on Tuesday.

"As promoters own 15% of Max Financial Services and have pledged 94% of that stake, such dividends can help them lower leverage also," the note said.