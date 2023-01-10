Axis Bank Revises Pact With Max Financial Services; To Acquire Additional 7% Stake In Max Life

As per the revised agreement, "...the valuation for the right to acquire the balance 7% equity stake of Max Life would be at fair market value using discounted cash flows instead of valuation as per Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962".

The revision, the stock exchange filing said, has been done consequent to the guidance received by Max Life from insurance regulator IRDAI.

Discounted cash flow refers to the estimated value of an investment based on future cash flows.