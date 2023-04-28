Axis Bank Q4 Result Review: Stable Quarter But Margins Likely To Moderate

Axis Bank Ltd. delivered a stable performance in the fourth quarter, but margins are likely to moderate due to higher operating expenses.

However, most brokerages maintained positive ratings on the private lender, with Jefferies raising the target price, citing an attractive valuation. But JP Morgan has reduced its target price on the bank as it sees margins continuing to remain under pressure.

Axis Bank reported a net loss of Rs 5,728.42 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,531.60 crore for the fourth quarter.

The losses emanated from the Citi acquisition, which was conducted at a cash value of Rs 11,949 crore. Accounting for additional costs that emerged as a result of the harmonisation of provisioning policies, operating expenses, and one-time acquisition costs, the total hit for Axis Bank during the quarter stood at Rs 12,489.82 crore.

The bank's core income for the quarter rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 11,742 crore. Other income for the quarter also rose to Rs 4,895 crore, up 16% from a year ago.

Axis Bank also saw its asset quality improve during the fourth quarter, with the gross non-performing asset ratio at 2.02%, down 36 basis points sequentially. The net NPA ratio, too, improved by 8 basis points sequentially and stood at 0.39%.

Overall, Axis Bank grew its advances by 19% year-on-year to Rs 8.45 lakh crore as of March 31. The bank's credit card advances also jumped 97% year-on-year as a result of acquiring Citibank's retail business in India.

The bank's deposit base grew 15% year-on-year, within which savings account deposits grew 23% and current account deposits grew 17%.

Axis Bank's stock closed down by 0.81% on Thursday, with shares changing hands for Rs 880.50 apiece. On the other hand, the benchmark Bank Nifty index ended Thursday up by 0.40%.

Shares of the private lender closed 0.81% lower at Rs 880.50 apiece on Thursday, compared with a 0.57% gain in the Nifty 50.

Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 47 maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 26.3%.