Axis Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 62% On Higher Net Interest Income
Axis Bank's Q3 net profit rose 62% year-on-year to Rs 5,853 crore.
Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd. saw its net profit for the quarter ended December rise on higher net interest income.
Net profit for the quarter rose 62% year-on-year to Rs 5,853 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 5,342 crore for the third quarter.
NII, or core income for the bank, improved to Rs 11,460 crore, up 32% from a year ago. Other income rose by 21.4% from the previous year to Rs 4,665 crore.
The bank's net interest margin also climbed to 4.26% in the third quarter, up 73 basis points year-on-year.
Axis Bank's total advances grew by 15% year-on-year and stood at Rs 7.62 lakh crore. Retail loans grew by 17% since last year and accounted for 56% of the bank's net advances.
The bank issued a total of 1.04 million new credit cards in the quarter and advances on credit cards grew by 39% year-on-year. The bank's advances to corporates grew by 8% year-on-year and stood at Rs 2.5 lakh crore.
Axis Bank's deposits grew by 10% year-on-year in the third quarter, with low-cost current account and savings account deposits also growing by 10%.
Asset quality conditions for the lender improved, with gross non-performing asset ratio falling by 12 basis points sequentially to 2.38%. Net NPA ratio, too, improved to 0.47% from 0.51%, as on Sept. 30.
The bank's operating expenses for the quarter grew 8.1% year-on-year and stood at Rs 6,847 crore. Provisions for the quarter rose by 7.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,437 crore.