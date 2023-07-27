Axis Bank Q1 Review: Operating Expenses To Stay Elevated Due To Citi Integration Costs

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAxis Bank Q1 Review: Operating Expenses To Stay Elevated Due To Citi Integration Costs
The private lender's Q1 earnings were largely led by growth in other income, brokerages say.

27 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An Axis Bank branch in Mysore. (Source: Company's official fb page)</p></div>
An Axis Bank branch in Mysore. (Source: Company's official fb page)

Axis Bank’s first-quarter earnings were stable compared to market expectations, mainly driven by high core income and other income, according to analysts.

The private lender’s first-quarter net profit rose to Rs 5,797 crore, up 40.5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That was close to market expectations as well. Net interest income increased 27.44% to Rs 11,959 crore from a year ago.

The bank’s asset quality position improved. The gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 1.96%. However, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.41% quarter-on-quarter, compared with 0.39% as of March 31. Provisions rose sharply to Rs 1,035 crore, from the previous Rs 359 crore.

Here is what analysts said about Axis Bank’s Q1 FY24 results:

Motilal Oswal

  • Net profit grew 41%, mainly driven by ‘other income’ and margins were moderated quarter-on-quarter to 4.1%, largely on expected lines.

  • Cost ratios expected to be higher due to retail business of Citi Bank.

  • Strong digital banking performance with a 56% increase in deposits.

  • Granularity in fee income, driven by cards/third-party distribution but expect fee income to pick up gradually as economic activity revives.

  • Maintain ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,150 per share, suggesting an upside of 18%.

Kotak Institutional Equities

  • 40% year-on-year earnings growth, mainly led by ~50% year-on-year growth in operating profits.

  • Citi's retail business acquisition make comparison a bit challenging but business momentum is relatively healthy.

  • Slippages at 1.9% and credit cost is negligible as recovery from written-off portfolio remains quite strong.

  • Liability profile and superior credit cost on through-the-cycle basis should result in Axis Bank trading at higher valuations.

  • FY24 likely to be tough as the Citi’s cost of integration would weigh on the cost ratios.

  • Maintain 'buy' rating with an unchanged fair value of Rs 1,100 per share, implying a potential upside of about 13%.

Prabhudas Lilladher

  • Opex drag led to 11% miss on core PAT; expected to stay elevated due to Citi integration costs and business investments.

  • Other income was higher at Rs 50.9 billion due to treasury gains.

  • Housing growth was deliberately muted as bank wanted to deliver on NIM; expected to pick up in Q2.

  • Expect lower loan CAGR over FY23-25E to 15%, from 16% since bank is calibrating its loan and deposit mix with focus on higher margin segments and granular deposits.

  • Maintain 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,170, a potential upside of 19.7%.

