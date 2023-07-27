Axis Bank Q1 Review: Operating Expenses To Stay Elevated Due To Citi Integration Costs
The private lender's Q1 earnings were largely led by growth in other income, brokerages say.
Axis Bank’s first-quarter earnings were stable compared to market expectations, mainly driven by high core income and other income, according to analysts.
The private lender’s first-quarter net profit rose to Rs 5,797 crore, up 40.5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That was close to market expectations as well. Net interest income increased 27.44% to Rs 11,959 crore from a year ago.
The bank’s asset quality position improved. The gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 1.96%. However, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.41% quarter-on-quarter, compared with 0.39% as of March 31. Provisions rose sharply to Rs 1,035 crore, from the previous Rs 359 crore.
Here is what analysts said about Axis Bank’s Q1 FY24 results:
Motilal Oswal
Net profit grew 41%, mainly driven by ‘other income’ and margins were moderated quarter-on-quarter to 4.1%, largely on expected lines.
Cost ratios expected to be higher due to retail business of Citi Bank.
Strong digital banking performance with a 56% increase in deposits.
Granularity in fee income, driven by cards/third-party distribution but expect fee income to pick up gradually as economic activity revives.
Maintain ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,150 per share, suggesting an upside of 18%.
Kotak Institutional Equities
40% year-on-year earnings growth, mainly led by ~50% year-on-year growth in operating profits.
Citi's retail business acquisition make comparison a bit challenging but business momentum is relatively healthy.
Slippages at 1.9% and credit cost is negligible as recovery from written-off portfolio remains quite strong.
Liability profile and superior credit cost on through-the-cycle basis should result in Axis Bank trading at higher valuations.
FY24 likely to be tough as the Citi’s cost of integration would weigh on the cost ratios.
Maintain 'buy' rating with an unchanged fair value of Rs 1,100 per share, implying a potential upside of about 13%.
Prabhudas Lilladher
Opex drag led to 11% miss on core PAT; expected to stay elevated due to Citi integration costs and business investments.
Other income was higher at Rs 50.9 billion due to treasury gains.
Housing growth was deliberately muted as bank wanted to deliver on NIM; expected to pick up in Q2.
Expect lower loan CAGR over FY23-25E to 15%, from 16% since bank is calibrating its loan and deposit mix with focus on higher margin segments and granular deposits.
Maintain 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,170, a potential upside of 19.7%.