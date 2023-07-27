Axis Bank Q1 Review: Operating Expenses To Stay Elevated Due To Citi Integration Costs

Axis Bank’s first-quarter earnings were stable compared to market expectations, mainly driven by high core income and other income, according to analysts.

The private lender’s first-quarter net profit rose to Rs 5,797 crore, up 40.5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That was close to market expectations as well. Net interest income increased 27.44% to Rs 11,959 crore from a year ago.

The bank’s asset quality position improved. The gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 1.96%. However, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.41% quarter-on-quarter, compared with 0.39% as of March 31. Provisions rose sharply to Rs 1,035 crore, from the previous Rs 359 crore.

Here is what analysts said about Axis Bank’s Q1 FY24 results: