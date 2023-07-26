Axis Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 40.5%

Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd. reported a 40.5% year-on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended June, owing to higher core income and other income.

The lender's net profit rose to Rs 5,797 crore in the first quarter, higher than the Rs 4,125 crore reported a year ago.

Core income, or net interest income, rose 27.44% year-on-year to Rs 11,959 crore. Other income also improved to Rs 5,087 crore, up 74% from a year ago.

Domestic net interest margin dipped 15 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 4.2%. Overall NIM too dipped 12 basis points sequentially to 4.1%.

The asset quality position for the lender improved, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 6 basis points sequentially to 1.96% as of June 30. The net NPA ratio was 0.41%, up from 0.39% as of March 31.

Provisions for the quarter were Rs 1,035 crore, as compared with Rs 359 crore a year ago.