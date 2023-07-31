Axis Bank Sees Fight For India Deposits Intensifying

The fight is pushing Axis Bank — among the top private sector lenders — to work on a number of strategies to shore up its liabilities business, Deputy Managing Director Rajiv Anand told Bloomberg TV’s Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin. Those include building partnerships with physical and digital partners and leveraging the bank’s some 5,000 branches, he said. The bank plans to add another 500 branches this year, Anand said.