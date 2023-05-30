Axis Bank Appoints NS Vishwanathan As Independent Director
The board of Axis Bank Ltd. has appointed former RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan as independent director.
Vishwanathan has been appointed for four years, with effect from May 30 up to May 29, 2027, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. The appointment is subject to approval of shareholders.
Nurani Subramanian Vishwanathan joined the Reserve Bank of India in 1981 as a direct recruit officer and retired as deputy governor in March 2020.
As the deputy governor, he has handled the banking, non-banking and cooperative banking regulation, governance, internal control, risk management functions and human resource management of RBI and enforcement, the exchange filing said.
Current Positions
He currently holds the following positions:
Non-executive chairperson, governing council, Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad.
Non-executive chairperson, academic council, College of supervisors, RBI, Mumbai.
Independent expert professional, investment approval committee, National Stock Exchange.
Non-executive chairperson, board of directors, Acuite Ratings and Research Ltd., Mumbai.
Senior external adviser, Ernst and Young LLP, India.
Non-executive chairperson, advisory board, Razorpay Software Pvt., Bengaluru.
Shares of Axis Bank closed 0.58% higher at Rs 935.15 apiece on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.19% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.