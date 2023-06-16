Axis Bank Appoints Former RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan As Part-Time Chairperson

Axis Bank Ltd. appointed former Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan as non-executive part-time chairperson of the bank on Friday, according to an exchange filing.

Vishwanathan's appointment was approved by Axis Bank's board of directors in a meeting. The appointment is for a period of three years, subject to the approval of the bank's shareholders and the RBI.

The appointment will be effective Oct. 27 or from the date of approval by the RBI, whichever is earlier.

Vishwanathan has been on Axis Bank's board as an independent director since May 30. He served at the RBI between 1981 and 2020 and was a board member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India between July 2016 and March 2020.

Vishwanathan is also a senior external adviser to Ernst and Young LLP India and is the non-executive chairperson for an advisory board established by fintech firm Razorpay Software Pvt.