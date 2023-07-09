Avoid Herd Mentality While Investing, Says Samit Vartak | Alpha Moguls

For keeping stocks in your portfolio or for buying into new things, are you looking at companies relative to the current market-wide or related peer-set valuations? When considering sectors, are you looking at valuations relative to what the historical valuations would have been?

Samit Vartak: You are right, but I really don't differentiate too much between new money and existing money because even existing money has that opportunity cost. And, you can get out and get into a new stock. For me, it's important that you optimise your returns going forward. For that, history is sunk. It has no meaning for the future.

Of course, you would look for extremely attractive opportunities and add new opportunities. But for me, because I am operating more on the smallcaps and midcaps side, there tends to be much more volatility as well as many more multibaggers. So, the risk is higher, but the potential to make outsized returns in stocks is also possible. Hence, in multibaggers, time period or time horizon can be long. Sometimes, it can play out in two years, or sometimes in five years or 10 years.

So, in your portfolio, there are going to be stocks, which are somewhere in the middle of that multibagger cycle. They may not be as attractive as they were maybe when you bought it, but, you know, things also change. So, something which was available at a valuation of 10 times P/E after two or three years when the company has matured, has become much less risky. It has become larger, liquidity is higher, but that doesn't mean that 25 or 30 times multiple is expensive.

So, you tend to hold those stocks because there are going to be older stocks, which you expect to become bigger or multibaggers as part of the portfolio. But then, on the other side, you would be churning some part of your portfolio. So, if you have 20 stocks in the portfolio and your churn rate is 20%, then you would have four stocks that you would be adding, or exiting during the year. Those are the stocks in which you look for outsized divergence, whether it is between the peers or even compared to their own historical averages. And that's where when you add new positions you need to be a little more contrarian. You can take your time to build that position, but that's where you have the opportunity. If you keep on adding the flavoured stock, which everyone likes, that will definitely not be adding an alpha, especially if you are a little late to the party. You need to be maybe a little early to the party and build your position slowly. That's where you can make outsized returns.

For multi bagger returns, you need three ingredients: One is a low-valuation starting point. Second is high earnings growth. Third is basically rerating of the multiples, where you expect that multiple definitely is not going to depreciate, it will improve going forward. So there has to be rerating of multiples. In my last 11 years of history I don't remember a single multibagger where the starting P/E multiple was 30 or 25 times. Mostly it has been closer to the single digit. So that's the starting point and the P/E multiple would rerate by 2x or 3x.

So, if the starting multiple was 10, and over three or four-year period, the multiple itself is sort of a multibagger and then you have earnings growth of 70% where the earnings will double in say, three or four years and that's how you do get multibaggers.

If you already enter at 35-40 times kind of multiples, then you can’t expect to be a multibagger. There are going to be exceptions for sure. There has been Bajaj Finance where it was a multibagger even when you bought it at a much higher value. But those are exceptions. That's one in 2000 stocks and if you try to pick or if you try to cue that benefit to all the stocks you will make many more mistakes just to get that one. And that's not how you improve your probability of finding multibaggers. So, for improving your probability, you have to have those three ingredients when you enter. And that is only possible if you have a little contrarian view, you are early to the game, and you wait for the cycle to play out over the next two to three years.