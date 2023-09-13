Sustainable Aviation Is A Pie In The Sky

Even the cheaper, biofuel-based version would drastically raise the cost of tickets, but there’s not enough farmland on the planet to supply all the hydrocarbons that would require. Air traffic will triple over the next two decades, and the US already grows more crops for fuel production than for feeding its population. A more scalable hydrogen-plus-CO2 version, known as eSAF, would be yet more expensive. The cost of capturing CO2 straight from the atmosphere, known as direct air capture or DAC, is currently $600 to $1,000 a metric ton. The price of that key ingredient is unlikely to fall enough to make such fuel competitive with jet kerosene any time before 2050 — if ever.