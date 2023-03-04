IndiGo Gets Civil Aviation Ministry's Nod To Wet Lease Planes For U.S., Canada Operations

In an interview to PTI last month, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline has always kept the option of wide-body aircraft open but did not divulge specific details.

"IndiGo has never ruled out any option. We do have a significant order book. We have almost 500 aircraft on order... we have a steady stream of deliveries coming. Our focus and emphasis will be on that part. We do have the XLRs order that will further stretch the range of operations for IndiGo," he had said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo in a statement said the airline is constantly in talks with the manufacturers as we plan our next phase of growth' amid reports that it is looking to place a significant order for planes.

"However, we haven't finalised anything till now. We do not comment on speculations and will share information as and when we have an update," the spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Last month, aviation consultancy CAPA said that IndiGo could place orders for 500 aircraft.

IndiGo had been planning to place a significant order of around 300 aircraft prior to Covid-19, but deferred it due to the pandemic. This is now likely to proceed, and could be even larger than previously envisaged, increasing to around 500 aircraft now, it had said.

Currently, IndiGo has more than 300 planes in its fleet.

In a separate statement on Friday, IndiGo said its "application with Turkish Airlines is part of our codeshare expansion to offer access to a wider network."

According to reports, the airline and Turkish Airlines have sought the U.S. authority's approval for codeshare flights to the U.S..

"We are constantly exploring opportunities to cater to customer demand for air travel to newer geographies,' the airline said in the statement.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.