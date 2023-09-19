IndiGo Stops Serving Beverages In Cans Onboard Flights

'I discovered in mid-air on an Indigo flight that you can't buy a soft drink. The airline has made it obligatory to also buy a snack, regardless of whether you want it or not. This is coercion and I urge minister @JM_Scindia to restore the principles le of choice to fliers. Squeezing fliers through all sorts of extras must stop,' he said in a post on social media platform X on Monday evening.