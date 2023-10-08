BQPrimeBusiness NewsAir India Cancels Tel Aviv Flights Till Oct. 14
ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Cancels Tel Aviv Flights Till Oct. 14

The airline will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period.

08 Oct 2023, 2:04 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Air India aircraft. (Photo: Reuters)
Air India aircraft. (Photo: Reuters)

Air India on Sunday said it has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv till Oct. 14.

Israel came under attack by Hamas militants on Saturday and since then, both sides are engaged in fighting in which scores of people have died.

'Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 14th October, 2023, for the safety of our passengers and crew,' an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period, the spokesperson added.

ALSO READ

Israel Latest: Fighting Continues In The South, Mortars In North

Opinion
Israel Latest: Fighting Continues In The South, Mortars In North
Read More

The full service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday also, the carrier cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country.

Modi condemned it as 'terrorist attacks' in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war.

ALSO READ

Stand In Solidarity With Israel At This Difficult Hour: PM Modi

Opinion
Stand In Solidarity With Israel At This Difficult Hour: PM Modi
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT