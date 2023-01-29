Average Stay Of Visitors Declines In Shimla: Report

Hotels and parking slots in Shimla town can accommodate about 2,800 - 3,000 vehicles. About 40% of the space in six main parking in the town is used by the locals. Overcharging by private or leased parking has become an accepted practice, and the tourists are at the receiving end, Seth said, adding that unable to survive, the hoteliers have started giving their hotels on lease, and the leaseholders sell rooms at a low tariff to cover the lease amount, creating unhealthy competition.