Average Monthly Rents For 1,000 Sq Ft 2BHK Flats Rise 23% Since 2019: Anarock

Noida's Sector-150 saw the highest 23% increase in average rentals to about Rs 19,000 per month from Rs 15,500 in 2019.

"Rental demand increased substantially in 2022," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

"With more companies calling their employees back to the office, including in the hybrid mode, rental demand is rising across the 7 top cities, after plummeting during the two worst Covid-19 waves," he added.

The rental demand would continue to head northward in 2023, according to Puri.