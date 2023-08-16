Average Monthly Rent Of Warehousing Space Up 4% In Delhi-NCR In First Half Of 2023: Report

The average monthly rent of warehousing and logistics space in and around the national capital region rose 4% annually to Rs 22.5 per square feet in the first six months of this year on higher demand, according to real estate consultant Vestian.

The leasing of warehousing and logistics space in Delhi-NCR increased 68% to 4.7 million square feet in the January-June period this year as against 2.8 million square feet in the year-ago period.

"The Indian warehousing and logistics sector is sailing through global headwinds on the back of strong and sustainable fundamentals. Several mega infrastructure projects are planned across the country to improve connectivity and reduce transit time," Vestian Chief Executive Officer Shrinivas Rao said.