Avenue Supermarts To Invest Rs 350 Crore In Online Business This Fiscal

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of DMart hypermarket chain, seeks to further invest Rs 350 crore in its loss-making online grocery unit this financial year. The proposed investment is up for shareholder approval.

The investments will be made from funds earmarked by the company to support Avenue E-Commerce Ltd. for expanding the online business based on valuation received from registered valuers, according to the company's latest annual report.

"No indebtedness will be incurred for making investment in the shares of AEL," it said, adding that the online subsidiary will utilise the funds for its operational and working capital requirements.

The Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts has invested Rs 712.89 crore in its e-commerce subsidiary that started operations six years ago, the annual report said. The parent’s incremental investment in Avenue E-Commerce rose to Rs 220 crore in FY23 from Rs 130 crore a year ago.

The company would require shareholder approval for the proposed additional investment by way of an ordinary resolution since the aggregate value of transactions with Avenue Ecommerce is expected to exceed the threshold limit of Rs 1,000 crore during the year.