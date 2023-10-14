Avenue Supermarts Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 9%, Misses Consensus Estimates

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s second-quarter profit fell missing consensus estimates.

Consolidated net profit of billionaire Radhakishan Damani-led company fell 9% over the previous year to Rs 623.35 crore in the three months to September, according to its stock exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 746.3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Avenue Supermarts Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue rose 19% to Rs 12,624.37 crore compared with an estimate of Rs 12,486.2 crore.

Operating profit up 13% at Rs 1004.97 crore versus the estimated Rs 1094.25 crore.

Margin narrowed to 8% against 8.4%. Analysts had pegged the metric at 8.8%.

In Q2, the company added nine stores, taking its total outlet count to 336 as on September 30.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed 1.48% higher on Friday at Rs 3,920 apiece as against benchmark Nifty 50's 0.22% decline at Rs 19,734.3. The results were declared on a market holiday.