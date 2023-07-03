Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Revenue Rises 18%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. reported an 18% increase in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Standalone revenue for the operator of DMart retail chain during the April-June period increased to Rs 11,584.4 crore over the year earlier, according to the company’s quarterly business update released on the bourses.

Compared with the previous quarter, the Radhakishan Damani-led company's revenue grew 9.3%.

The retailer also posted its highest first-quarter revenue so far.

The corresponding period in FY22 and FY21 were disrupted because of Covid-led restrictions and hence, are not comparable. Revenue doubled over Q1 of FY20.