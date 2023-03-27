Avendus Maintains Caution On India's Macro Outlook As Growth Expectations Deflate

Avendus Capital Pvt. has maintained a cautious view on India's macro outlook as growth expectations, based on cyclical tailwinds for the next fiscal, don't seem as conducive in the current environment.

"We believe demand and valuations can moderate, which will affect estimates for the next 24 months because of decrease in surplus liquidity," Ganeshram Jayaraman, managing director at Avendus Spark Institutional Equities, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

According to Jayaraman, the concerns around growth are due to the following reasons: