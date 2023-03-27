Avendus Maintains Caution On India's Macro Outlook As Growth Expectations Deflate
Continuous hawkish global central bank actions can lead to higher-than-expected interest rates, says Avendus Spark.
Avendus Capital Pvt. has maintained a cautious view on India's macro outlook as growth expectations, based on cyclical tailwinds for the next fiscal, don't seem as conducive in the current environment.
"We believe demand and valuations can moderate, which will affect estimates for the next 24 months because of decrease in surplus liquidity," Ganeshram Jayaraman, managing director at Avendus Spark Institutional Equities, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.
According to Jayaraman, the concerns around growth are due to the following reasons:
Twenty-year low in interest rate differentials between the U.S. and India to result in lower net capital inflows. It could be another year of negative balance of payments in the next fiscal. This can hurt credit conditions in an already tight domestic liquidity environment.
Continued hawkish global central bank action could lead to higher-than-expected interest rates.
These two can hurt growth, especially leveraged consumption and capex, resulting in cuts in earning estimates and multiples.
Policymakers may find it challenging to juggle growth, interest rates and Indian currency.
However, the firm expects a down-to-flat year in terms of earnings instead of sharp cuts as domestic cyclicals still have a long runway for growth recovery, Jayaraman said.
The reasons behind this expectation of recovery are:
Balance sheets of households, corporates and banks are in the best shape in 20 years.
Private sector capex upcycle may get delayed due to the uncertainty, but is unlikely to be denied.
The full benefit of the production-linked incentive scheme and outsourced manufacturing should play out in the ensuing few years.
Changing character of discretionary consumption.
India's Positioning On Global Stage
As compared to other emerging markets, India still stands in a fairly stable position to trade at a valuation premium, Jayaraman said.
This is because of the relative diversity of sectors that steer the indices in India, he said. "Our market is not singularly dependent on a commodity or a specific sector."
"This makes our earnings less volatile ... and keeps our economy comparatively insulated," he said.
The concern, the expert said, is about "earnings expectations" based on extrapolation—the action of estimating by assuming that existing trends will continue or a current method will remain applicable.
Therefore, a deeper bottom-up evaluation of margin of safety is needed where there is dependence on cyclical tailwinds for revenue and earnings growth outlook, he said.
View On Key Themes
In terms of internet and platform companies, Jayaraman said as long as they were not solely dependent on capital to fund their growth, they would tread well.
On the quick service restaurant space, he said: "Runway for growth is quite long and profitable in terms of expansion into the hinterland as well."
Avendus Capital is underweight on pharma as overstocking and surplus supply of drugs, that led to the sector's growth, saw a gradual slowdown after the coronavirus pandemic.
Diagnostics has become a highly competitive space as some deep-pocketed names have come to the centre and earnings have corrected, he said. He advised investors to opt for a wait-and-observe approach.
Jayaraman's views on the telecom space are neutral as it is too capital intensive and demands high upfront capital expenditure, he said.
The firm retained a cautious view on the IT sector, citing structural challenges.