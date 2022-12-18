Disney Cuts Weekend Forecast On 'Avatar' Sequel’s Mild Start

is the sequel to 2009’s , the highest-grossing picture of all time with $2.92 billion in box-office receipts.It’s potentially the most significant film franchise to come from Disney’s $71 billion purchase of Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019. The production costs alone for have been reported by various news outlets to be greater than $350 million. Disney shot two pictures at once, part of an overall plan to have five films in all, going out to 2028.