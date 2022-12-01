The Avatar Sequel Is a Make-Or-Break Moment For Disney’s $71 Billion Fox Deal

And no matter how the film performs in theaters, a big-budget franchise that provides just a few hours of content every couple of years won’t do much for the longer-term prospects of the streaming operation. On Dec. 8 the company will launch an ad-supported version of Disney+ in an effort to diversify its direct-to-consumer revenue. To make that work, Disney must serve up programming that gives viewers a reason to come back again and again—perhaps with spinoffs such as those that build on and characters, says Colin Dixon, an analyst with NScreenMedia. “They’ve got plenty of great, high-profile content that attracts people in,” he says. “What they need is more bread-and-butter content to keep people there.”