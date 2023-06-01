Avataar Holdings Sells 5% Stake In RateGain Travel For Rs 206 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAvataar Holdings Sells 5% Stake In RateGain Travel For Rs 206 Crore
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 375.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 206.26 crore.

01 Jun 2023, 9:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OTAs and Metas data of Hotels developed by Rategain Travel Technologies. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
OTAs and Metas data of Hotels developed by Rategain Travel Technologies. (Source: Company website)

Avataar Holdings on Thursday offloaded a 5% stake in RateGain Travel Technologies for Rs 206 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Avataar Holdings sold 55 lakh shares, amounting to a 5% stake in RateGain Travel Technologies.

Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Avataar has been reduced to 2.07% from 7.07% (as of March 2023) equity in RateGain.

Shares of RateGain gained 0.76% to close at Rs 379.40 per piece on the BSE.

