Avataar Holdings Sells 5% Stake In RateGain Travel For Rs 206 Crore

Avataar Holdings on Thursday offloaded a 5% stake in RateGain Travel Technologies for Rs 206 crore through an open market transaction..According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Avataar Holdings sold 55 lakh shares, amounting to a 5% stake in RateGain Travel Technologies..The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 375.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 206.26 crore..Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Avataar has been reduced to 2.07% from 7.07% (as of March 2023) equity in RateGain..Shares of RateGain gained 0.76% to close at Rs 379.40 per piece on the BSE.