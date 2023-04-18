Avalon Technologies Opened At A Premium To IPO Price On Market Debut

Shares of Avalon Technologies Ltd. opened at a premium of 5.06% to the IPO price of Rs 436 on the NSE. On the Bombay Stock Exchange of India, the stock opened at Rs 435.30—a 4.89% premium.

The company issued the shares at a price ranging from Rs 415 to Rs 436 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company will be valued at Rs 2,847 crore.

The Rs 865 crore IPO saw 3.57 times subscription in the QIB portion and 41% subscription from HNIs. The retail portion was subscribed 0.84 times.