AutoNxt To Start Making EV Tractors In May, Driverless EV Tractors Next Year

Technology startup AutoNxt Automation is planning to start commercial production of India's first battery-operated tractors in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district in May.

The company has plans to manufacture driverless EV tractors one year from now and have done test runs as well, according to company executives.

To begin with, the firm will sell the tractors to fleet operators, corporates and construction companies owning more than five tractors. It will then look at medium to large farmers as it will be challenging to explain the economics of ownership to individual farmers until the subsidies are introduced by the Union and state governments.

The company has business-to-business orders from India and multiple requests from countries in Africa, Latin America and the U.S. for EV tractors as the cost of ownership in comparison with conventional fossil fuel-based tractors is much less.

The company will initially start with production of 50 vehicles per month in the phase zero facility and It will be increased to 200 vehicles in phase 1 facility. The production will be raised to roughly 1,000 tractors per month or around 10,000 tractors yearly in the phase 2 facility.