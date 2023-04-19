Automakers Revamp Workforce As India's EV Demand Spikes

Indian automakers are ramping up efforts to transform their workforce with top-level reshuffles and retirement incentives for older employees, as more consumers warm up to the idea of electric vehicles.

“The demand for alternate fuels and electric vehicles is growing, resulting in a similar trend with respect to demand for skills in electric and electronics,” Ravindra Kumar GP, chief human resource officer at Tata Motors Ltd., told BQ Prime. “Availability of experienced talent is limited.”

Organisational change could be the next challenge for automakers as they upgrade their workforce with skills needed to manufacture battery-powered vehicles.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, sales of electric passenger vehicles increased 153% to 47,102 units in fiscal 2023. The penetration doubled to 1.3%.