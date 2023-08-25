Auto Stocks Drop On Report That Government Is Considering EV Import Tax Cut

Shares of automobile companies declined after a media report said India is in the process of formulating a fresh electric vehicle policy that aims to reduce import tariffs for manufacturers, demonstrating a commitment to local production.

It follows a proposal presented by Tesla, which is actively contemplating its entry into the Indian domestic market, a Reuters report said, quoting people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Nifty plunged 0.46% on Friday, while the Nifty Auto fell 0.55% as of 3:10 p.m. Out of the 15 constituents in the index, 11 declined on Friday.

TVS Motor Co. tumbled the most at 1.67%, while Bharat Forge Ltd. dropped 1.57% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. fell 1.24%.