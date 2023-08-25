ADVERTISEMENT
Auto Stocks Drop On Report That Government Is Considering EV Import Tax Cut
Out of the 15 constituents in the index, 11 declined on Friday.
Shares of automobile companies declined after a media report said India is in the process of formulating a fresh electric vehicle policy that aims to reduce import tariffs for manufacturers, demonstrating a commitment to local production.
It follows a proposal presented by Tesla, which is actively contemplating its entry into the Indian domestic market, a Reuters report said, quoting people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The Nifty plunged 0.46% on Friday, while the Nifty Auto fell 0.55% as of 3:10 p.m. Out of the 15 constituents in the index, 11 declined on Friday.
TVS Motor Co. tumbled the most at 1.67%, while Bharat Forge Ltd. dropped 1.57% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. fell 1.24%.
