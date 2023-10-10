BQPrimeBusiness NewsAuto Stocks Climb After Retail Sales Surge In September
ADVERTISEMENT

Auto Stocks Climb After Retail Sales Surge In September

Auto stocks gained on Tuesday following a 20% growth in retail sales in September with the onset of the festive season.

10 Oct 2023, 9:47 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock price movement on screen. (Photo: Rawpixel/Freepik)</p></div>
Stock price movement on screen. (Photo: Rawpixel/Freepik)

Auto stocks gained on Tuesday following a 20% growth in retail sales in September with the onset of the festive season.

Driven by gains in leading automakers Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and M&M Ltd., the sectoral BSE Auto index rose by 1.23% or 441.07 points to close at 36,331.42.

Automobile retail sales in the country surged over 20% in September as demand soared across vehicle segments with the onset of festival season, dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Monday.

Shares of Tata Motors climbed 2.14% to close at Rs 630.60, Mahindra and Mahindra rose 1.50% to settle at Rs 1,538.15, Maruti Suzuki India gained 1.32% to end at Rs 10,373.75 per scrip on the BSE.

Similarly, Ashok Leyland Ltd.'s stock jumped 1.22%, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. climbed 0.66%, Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose 0.64%, Eicher Motors Ltd. went up by 0.42 per cent and TVS Motor Co. gained 0.36% on the bourse.

During the day, TVS Motor Co's shares hit an all-time high of Rs 1,558.35 apiece on the BSE. The stock closed 0.36% higher at Rs 1,527.80.

In a statement, the FADA said that overall automobile registrations rose to 18,82,071 units last month from 15,63,735 units in September 2022.

The year-on-year analysis reveals broad-based growth across segments as two-wheeler sales grew 22%, three-wheeler retail sales soared 49 per cent, passenger vehicle sales grew 19%, while commercial vehicles saw a sales growth of 5%, FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT