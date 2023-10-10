Auto Stocks Climb After Retail Sales Surge In September
Auto stocks gained on Tuesday following a 20% growth in retail sales in September with the onset of the festive season.
Driven by gains in leading automakers Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and M&M Ltd., the sectoral BSE Auto index rose by 1.23% or 441.07 points to close at 36,331.42.
Automobile retail sales in the country surged over 20% in September as demand soared across vehicle segments with the onset of festival season, dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Monday.
Shares of Tata Motors climbed 2.14% to close at Rs 630.60, Mahindra and Mahindra rose 1.50% to settle at Rs 1,538.15, Maruti Suzuki India gained 1.32% to end at Rs 10,373.75 per scrip on the BSE.
Similarly, Ashok Leyland Ltd.'s stock jumped 1.22%, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. climbed 0.66%, Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose 0.64%, Eicher Motors Ltd. went up by 0.42 per cent and TVS Motor Co. gained 0.36% on the bourse.
During the day, TVS Motor Co's shares hit an all-time high of Rs 1,558.35 apiece on the BSE. The stock closed 0.36% higher at Rs 1,527.80.
In a statement, the FADA said that overall automobile registrations rose to 18,82,071 units last month from 15,63,735 units in September 2022.
The year-on-year analysis reveals broad-based growth across segments as two-wheeler sales grew 22%, three-wheeler retail sales soared 49 per cent, passenger vehicle sales grew 19%, while commercial vehicles saw a sales growth of 5%, FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said.