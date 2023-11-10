Auto Sales See Double-Digit Growth Across Categories In October

Automobile dispatches to dealerships rose in double digits in October across passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and three-wheeler categories in anticipation of higher sales during festivals.

Automakers expect strong sales during November for the days leading up to Diwali, and higher dispatches to dealerships are necessary to maintain enough inventory for retail sales.

“Both passenger vehicles and three-wheelers have posted the highest sales of October," Vinod Aggarwal, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said in a statement.

However, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, the apex body for auto retail, has asked carmakers to reduce vehicle dispatches and launch attractive schemes to clear out the all-time high inventory in the channel.