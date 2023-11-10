Auto Sales See Double-Digit Growth Across Categories In October
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations has asked carmakers to reduce vehicle dispatches.
Automobile dispatches to dealerships rose in double digits in October across passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and three-wheeler categories in anticipation of higher sales during festivals.
Automakers expect strong sales during November for the days leading up to Diwali, and higher dispatches to dealerships are necessary to maintain enough inventory for retail sales.
“Both passenger vehicles and three-wheelers have posted the highest sales of October," Vinod Aggarwal, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said in a statement.
However, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, the apex body for auto retail, has asked carmakers to reduce vehicle dispatches and launch attractive schemes to clear out the all-time high inventory in the channel.
Auto Wholesale Sales In October (YoY)
Passenger vehicle sales rose 16% to 3,89,714 units.
Two-wheeler sales grew 20% to 18.96 lakh units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 42% to 76,940 units.
"With passenger vehicle inventory levels soaring to an all-time high of 63–66 days, dealerships are signalling capacity concerns," FADA said in a release earlier this week. The dual approach of reducing dispatches to dealerships and offering attractive schemes is essential to clearing inventory before year-end, it said.
The auto retail body said that this is crucial to avoid the potential financial repercussions of excess unsold stock.
A slowdown in sales of small cars is limiting the overall growth of the passenger vehicle segment, according to analysts.