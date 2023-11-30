Auto Sales Preview: Two-Wheeler Demand Sustains In November After Festive Surge On Rural Recovery

"While growth tends to slow down post-festival season, 2W (two-wheeler) demand is still better as we expect 5–7% YoY growth in the second half of the month," Motilal Oswal said in a note on Wednesday.

The brokerage said the demand has improved in almost all the regions and dealers expect the momentum to continue, supported by the wedding season.

In the passenger vehicle category, the slowing sales of entry-level cars and declining order books are expected to pull down the overall sales growth to low single digits.

Nomura Holdings Inc. expects discounts on passenger vehicles to hit a three-year high in December, as current inventory remains elevated at dealerships.

"We maintain our view that production will need to be reduced voluntarily for the first time since the Covid era in November and December," it said. The brokerage expects significantly higher discounting in December than the past three years to clear off this stock.