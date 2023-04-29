Auto Sales Preview: Retail Numbers To Be Weak In April, Analysts Say

Retail sales of vehicles in April is expected to be subdued as consumers advanced their purchases in anticipation of a price hike, analysts said. End customers preponed the purchases to March as implementation of BS6 Phase-2 emission norms led to higher vehicle prices in April.

This year, the festival of Navratri—which sees an uptick in sales—was also celebrated in March as opposed to April in the previous year. This is also likely to lead to a year-on-year decline in retail sales, the brokerages said.

However, the push from automakers to replenish inventory is expected to aid dispatches to dealerships, according to research reports by Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global and Jefferies.

The ramp-up of production of vehicles compliant to the new emission norms and replenishment of inventory are being seen as key drivers that will support wholesale sales or dispatches to dealerships in April.