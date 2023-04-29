Auto Sales Preview: Retail Numbers To Be Weak In April, Analysts Say
Retail sales of passenger vehicles is expected to decline 5–7% and two-wheeler sales may fall 12–14% in April, says Motilal Oswal
Retail sales of vehicles in April is expected to be subdued as consumers advanced their purchases in anticipation of a price hike, analysts said. End customers preponed the purchases to March as implementation of BS6 Phase-2 emission norms led to higher vehicle prices in April.
This year, the festival of Navratri—which sees an uptick in sales—was also celebrated in March as opposed to April in the previous year. This is also likely to lead to a year-on-year decline in retail sales, the brokerages said.
However, the push from automakers to replenish inventory is expected to aid dispatches to dealerships, according to research reports by Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global and Jefferies.
The ramp-up of production of vehicles compliant to the new emission norms and replenishment of inventory are being seen as key drivers that will support wholesale sales or dispatches to dealerships in April.
Retail sales of passenger vehicles are expected to decline 5–7%, while sales of two-wheelers may fall 12–14% in April, Motilal Oswal said.
The impact of the pre-buying trend is likely to be felt the most in the commercial vehicle category, where estimates indicate a significant decline in sales month-on-month in April.
But the healthy fleet utilisation and the continued focus of the government on infrastructure development will ensure momentum for the commercial vehicle industry in the months to come, analysts pointed out.
Sales of tractors are expected to decline, even at the wholesale level, due to weak agricultural sentiment after unseasonal rain impacted crop output in several parts of the country last month.