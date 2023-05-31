Auto Sales Preview: Passenger Vehicles Outshine, Uptick In Two-Wheeler Demand In May, Say Analysts

Sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers are expected to outshine other categories due to large pending orders and continued recovery in rural markets in May, according to analysts.

Two-wheeler dispatches to dealerships have started picking up in rural markets despite the momentum being higher in 125cc and above categories, while the passenger vehicle sales will benefit from strong demand for SUVs and improvement in waiting periods, brokerages said.

The demand recovery for two-wheelers has remained fickle. Retail sales for the category fell over 7% in April, after growing more than 12% in the year ended March, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations showed.

"The 2-wheeler segment continues to face challenges, with entry-level vehicles attracting fewer buyers," FADA said in the April sales report. The dealers lobby urged the GST Council to consider reducing GST on scooters and motorcycles from 28% to 18% to help revive this segment contributing 75% of total auto volume.

The government's decision to reduce subsidies on electric two-wheelers is likely to lower sales in the category.

Under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India, or FAME scheme, the subsidy for electric two-wheelers was reduced to Rs 10,000 per kilowatt hour of battery capacity from Rs 15,000 earlier, while the overall incentives were capped at 15% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price, a steep cut from 40% earlier.