Auto Sales Preview: Festive Period May Have Boosted Sales Across Segments, Say Analysts
Demand in Southern and Western parts of the country rose due to sustained momentum around Ganesh Chaturthi, analysts said.
Auto dispatches to dealerships may have grown across segments in September as festival season continued to spur demand and automakers looked to build up inventory.
Demand in the southern and western parts of the country rose due to sustained momentum around Ganesh Chaturthi, with dealers in the North also anticipating stronger sales at the upcoming festivals, analysts said.
However, the rural market continued to lag behind the urban areas, and the sustenance of demand after festivals will be a key monitorable factor, they said.
In the passenger vehicle segment, sales grew due to higher inventory buildup and a better supply of vehicles. But the models on the lower end saw higher discounts, while the waiting period for popular models also declined, indicating a gradual slowing of the sales momentum.
Newly launched models drove Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s dispatches higher in September, with other carmakers also seeing higher sales compared to the last year.
The impact of the festive mood was particularly healthy in the two-wheeler segment, due to aggressive financing options, and the volumes are expected to grow 12–14% in the month, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
But Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. may see their sales either fall or remain flat in the month, according to an average of estimates from three brokerages, including Motilal Oswal, Jefferies, and Dolat Capital Market Pvt.
The fall can be attributed to lower sales in rural areas, as buyers are believed to be deferring sales amid concerns about inflation.
The higher sales in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment continued to lift commercial vehicle dispatches in September, as freight demand improved after the monsoon.
Slower sales in the light commercial vehicle category are expected to weigh on the overall tally.
The tractor sales in the country fell heavily in the month as compared to last year, as delayed and uneven monsoons hit buyer sentiments. Sales of both Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Escorts Kubota India Ltd. are likely to fall 13–15% in the month.
However, the dispatches may nearly double compared to the previous month as tractor makers prepare for upcoming festivals.