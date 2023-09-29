Auto Sales Preview: Festive Period May Have Boosted Sales Across Segments, Say Analysts

Auto dispatches to dealerships may have grown across segments in September as festival season continued to spur demand and automakers looked to build up inventory.

Demand in the southern and western parts of the country rose due to sustained momentum around Ganesh Chaturthi, with dealers in the North also anticipating stronger sales at the upcoming festivals, analysts said.

However, the rural market continued to lag behind the urban areas, and the sustenance of demand after festivals will be a key monitorable factor, they said.