Auto Sales Preview: Festive Boost Likely For Two-Wheelers, Car Sales May Be Sluggish

Two-wheeler sales jumped in October as the festive season spurred demand, but sluggishness in small cars limited the growth in retail sales of passenger vehicles during the month, according to analysts.

A combination of factors, such as the inauspicious Shradh period, a festive season boost due to Navratri, and a higher base of last year may have complicated the year-on-year comparison of automobile sales in October.

Last year, festivals like Dussehra and Diwali fell in October, boosting overall retail sales.

“If we look at the Navratri period starting Oct. 15, retails are likely to be flattish for cars, but in healthy double-digits for two-wheelers,” Nomura said in a report.