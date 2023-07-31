Auto Sales Preview: Expect Sluggish Growth Across Segments In July, Say Analysts

July is expected to have seen sluggish sales growth for automakers, with both two-wheeler and passenger vehicle makers witnessing slower dispatches.

The tepid demand for smaller cars continued in India's passenger vehicle market, while the recovery of two-wheelers slipped to the slow lane.

The overall passenger vehicle industry volume grew 3% year-on-year, while the number was just 1% for the two-wheeler industry, according to Nomura.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is expected to outperform peers with double-digit growth in sales, while Tata Motors Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships may see a decline, according to an average of estimates from three brokerages, including Nomura, Dolat Capital Market Pvt., and Jefferies.