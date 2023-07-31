Auto Sales Preview: Expect Sluggish Growth Across Segments In July, Say Analysts
Overall passenger vehicle industry volume grew 3% year-on-year, while it rose just 1% for the two-wheeler industry, said Nomura.
July is expected to have seen sluggish sales growth for automakers, with both two-wheeler and passenger vehicle makers witnessing slower dispatches.
The tepid demand for smaller cars continued in India's passenger vehicle market, while the recovery of two-wheelers slipped to the slow lane.
The overall passenger vehicle industry volume grew 3% year-on-year, while the number was just 1% for the two-wheeler industry, according to Nomura.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is expected to outperform peers with double-digit growth in sales, while Tata Motors Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships may see a decline, according to an average of estimates from three brokerages, including Nomura, Dolat Capital Market Pvt., and Jefferies.
Among two-wheeler makers, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. may fare better than others, while Eicher Motors Ltd.'s two-wheeler sales are likely to jump over one third, aided by new launches like the Hunter 350.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. may see either flat or marginal growth, according to estimates.
This puts two-wheeler sales back onto a slower growth path after the industry witnessed growth in dispatches to dealerships for a couple of months, boosting expectations of a sustained recovery.
In contrast, commercial vehicle and tractor sales are likely to witness double-digit growth.
With the government's continued focus on infrastructure spending and the healthy profitability of fleet operators, commercial vehicle makers may finally tide over the lower sales in the last few months due to pre-buying in the March quarter.
End customers rescheduled the purchases for March as the implementation of BS VI Phase II emission norms led to higher vehicle prices in April.