Auto Sales Jump In November As Dispatches Rise Across Segments

Auto sales in India rose in November, carrying forward the momentum from the preceding festive month.

The total dispatches to dealerships rose 20% year-on-year to 15.58 lakh units, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Passenger vehicles grew 28% to 2.76 lakh units, with a similar rise in both passenger car and utility vehicle dispatches.

"Passenger vehicles posted the highest ever sales in FY 2022–23 till November," Rajesh Menon, director general at SIAM, said in a statement. However, three-wheeler and two-wheeler sales remained lower than the dispatches recorded in 2010-11 and 2016-17, respectively.

"Higher interest rates and increases in long-term insurance premiums continue to be a concern for consumers," Menon said.