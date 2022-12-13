Auto Sales Jump In November As Dispatches Rise Across Segments
The total dispatches to dealerships rose 20% year-on-year to 15.58 lakh units, according to SIAM.
Auto sales in India rose in November, carrying forward the momentum from the preceding festive month.
The total dispatches to dealerships rose 20% year-on-year to 15.58 lakh units, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Passenger vehicles grew 28% to 2.76 lakh units, with a similar rise in both passenger car and utility vehicle dispatches.
"Passenger vehicles posted the highest ever sales in FY 2022–23 till November," Rajesh Menon, director general at SIAM, said in a statement. However, three-wheeler and two-wheeler sales remained lower than the dispatches recorded in 2010-11 and 2016-17, respectively.
"Higher interest rates and increases in long-term insurance premiums continue to be a concern for consumers," Menon said.
Sequentially, total dispatches fell 19% as the industry adjusted stock levels at dealerships after the festival season.
"We note a sequential decline over October 2022 attributable to seasonality and softness in key export markets," Vinod Aggarwal, president of the industry body, said in the press release.
In the two-wheeler category, overall dispatches jumped 16.5%, but the divergence in growth between scooter and motorcycle dispatches persisted due to weakness in rural markets.
While scooter dispatches rose 29% to 3.19 lakh units, motorcycle sales inched up 12.7% to nearly 7 lakh units.
The production of motorcycles also rose just 7.5% in the month, compared with a 17.5% rise in the overall production of two-wheelers, most likely due to expectations of a slower recovery in retail sales of two-wheelers.
The three-wheeler segment continued its recovery from the pandemic slump as dispatches doubled to 45,664 units in November.
SIAM November 2022 Volumes (YoY):
Passenger car sales rose 29% to 1.30 lakh units
Utility vehicle sales rose 32% to 1.39 lakh units
Motorcycle sales rose 12.7% to 7 lakh units
Scooter sales jumped 29% to 3.19 lakh units