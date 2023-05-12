Auto Sales Jump In A Strong Start To FY24
Automobile dispatches to dealerships rose across categories in April, marking a robust start for the industry in fiscal 2023–24.
Total auto wholesale sales rose 16% to 16.66 lakh units, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed.
"All the segments, viz. passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BS 6 phase 2 emission norms from April 1," Vinod Aggarwal, president at SIAM, said in a statement.
"As we gradually get into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the auto industry sustain its growth," he said.
The passenger vehicle category registered its highest ever sales in April, with a growth of 13% year-on-year to 2.84 lakh units. While passenger car sales grew 11%, SUV sales accounted for more than half of the industry volumes, with a growth of 16%.
The passenger vehicle sales, including Tata Motors' dispatches, stood at 3.31 lakh units. A comparable number for last year was not available as Tata Motors' numbers were included in the overall tally starting from April.
Two-wheeler sales rose 15% to 13.39 lakh units as rural markets continued to lag the urban region. Scooter sales, a proxy for urban demand, grew nearly 20%, while motorcycle sales rose 14%.
In the three-wheeler category, sales doubled year-on-year to over 42,000 units, nearing pre-Covid levels.
Domestic sales of three-wheelers in April 2023 have reached nearer to pre-covid levels for the month of April, Rajesh Menon, director general at SIAM, said in a press release.
Production trends in April suggested a higher inventory at dealerships for hatchbacks and motorcycles due to relatively slower sales momentum in the categories.
The production of passenger cars fell 5.6%, while motorcycle output was lower by 3.7%.
In comparison, the higher-selling categories of SUVs and scooters registered production growth of 10% and 21%, respectively.
Retail auto sales, released earlier this month by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, showed two-wheeler sales fell 7.3% and passenger vehicle sales slipped 1.4% in April.
