Auto Sales Jump In A Strong Start To FY24

Automobile dispatches to dealerships rose across categories in April, marking a robust start for the industry in fiscal 2023–24.

Total auto wholesale sales rose 16% to 16.66 lakh units, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed.

"All the segments, viz. passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BS 6 phase 2 emission norms from April 1," Vinod Aggarwal, president at SIAM, said in a statement.

"As we gradually get into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the auto industry sustain its growth," he said.