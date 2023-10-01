Auto Sales In September 2023 Live: Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield Sales Fall 4%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s passenger vehicle dispatches rose 20% year-on-year to 41,267 units, making it the third consecutive month of highest-ever monthly sales.

"While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand,” Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division at M&M, said in a statement.

Sales Snapshots (YoY):

Sales of medium duty light commercial vehicles rose 15% to 18,917 units.

Three-wheeler sales rose 37% to 7,921 units.

Tractor sales fell 11% to 43,210 units.

Tractor exports fell 27% to 1,176 units.

The tractor sales fell due to delayed and uneven monsoons in certain regions and on a higher base of last year.

"Normal rains in September have helped overall monsoon to achieve near normal levels and this will help in Rabi sowing, especially in Central, Northern and Western regions of the country," Hemant Sikka, president of Farm Equipment Sector at the company, said in a release.