Auto Sales In September 2023 Live: Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield Sales Fall 4%
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield Sales Fall 4%
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s total motorcycle sales fell 4% to 78,580 units in September due to lower dispatches of models with engine capacity up to 350cc.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc fell 5% to 70,345 units.
Sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc rose 4% to 8,235 units.
Exports fell 49% to 4,319 units.
Eicher Motors' Commercial Vehicle Arm's Sales Rise
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 8.6% to 7,198 units in September.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales rise 12% to 6,715 units.
Exports fall 51% to 250 units.
Maruti Suzuki's Dispatches Rise 3% On Higher Utility Vehicle Sales
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s overall dispatches to dealerships rose 3% year-on-year to 1,81,343 units driven by higher utility vehicle sales.
However, the sales in the mini and compact segment fell 22.5% to 78,903 units.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Domestic sales rise 2.5% to 1,58,832 units.
Exports rise 5% to 22,511 units.
Utility vehicle sales rise 82% to 59,271 units.
Hyundai Motor's Sales Rise 13% As Exports Jump
Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s passenger vehicle dispatches to dealerships rose 13% year-on-year to 71,641 units, its highest-ever sales in a month.
The festival season gave a boost to the domestic sales, while the higher number of dispatches in the overseas markets lifted the overall tally.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales rose 9% to 54,241 units.
Exports rose 29% to 17,400 units.
M&M Passenger Vehicle Sales Continue To Scale Records
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s passenger vehicle dispatches rose 20% year-on-year to 41,267 units, making it the third consecutive month of highest-ever monthly sales.
"While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand,” Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division at M&M, said in a statement.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Sales of medium duty light commercial vehicles rose 15% to 18,917 units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 37% to 7,921 units.
Tractor sales fell 11% to 43,210 units.
Tractor exports fell 27% to 1,176 units.
The tractor sales fell due to delayed and uneven monsoons in certain regions and on a higher base of last year.
"Normal rains in September have helped overall monsoon to achieve near normal levels and this will help in Rabi sowing, especially in Central, Northern and Western regions of the country," Hemant Sikka, president of Farm Equipment Sector at the company, said in a release.