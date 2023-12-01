Auto Sales In November 2023: Bajaj Auto's Domestic Two-Wheeler Dispatches Surge 77%
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
- Oldest First
Bajaj Auto's Domestic Two-Wheeler Dispatches Surge 77%
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s two-wheeler dispatches jumped 33% year-on-year to 3.49 lakh units as domestic dispatches surged after channel inventories inched lower during festival season.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total sales rose 31% to 4.03 lakh units.
Overall, three-wheeler sales rose 21% to 53,955 units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 77% to 2.19 lakh units.
Two-wheeler exports fell 6% to 1.30 lakh units.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Rise 4% On Higher Domestic Sales
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s total dispatches to dealerships rose 3.7% year-on-year to 8,258 units, driven by higher sales in the domestic market.
"Overall festive demand has been good barring a few states, where demand was marginally impacted due to scanty and/or unseasonal rainfall," the company said in a release.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales rose 6.7% to 7,855 units.
Exports fell 32.9% to 403 units.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their November sales figures on Friday.
Auto dispatches to dealerships may have maintained momentum in two-wheelers even after festival, but passenger vehicle sales are expected to have entered slow lane.
While dispatches of commercial vehicles and tractors are likely to rise in the month, analysts expect the retails sales to fall in both categories due to moderating demand.