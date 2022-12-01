Auto Sales In November 2022: Hero MotoCorp's Sales Rise 12%, Royal Enfield's Dispatches Jump 37%
Auto Sales in November 2022: Here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Hero MotoCorp's Dispatches Rise 12%, Scooter Sales Double
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s total dispatches to dealerships rose 11.9% year-on-year to 3.91 lakh units in November.
Exports fell 46% to 11,093 units.
Motorcycle dispatches rose 7.2% to 3.53 lakh units.
Scooter sales nearly doubled to 38,098 units.
Eicher's Royal Enfield Sales Jump 37% YoY, Exports Decline
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s total motorcycle sales rose 37% year-on-year to 70,766 units even as dispatches in overseas markets fell.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Sales of motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 350cc fell 42% to 4,810 units.
Sales of motorcycles with engine capacity within 350cc jumped 52% to 65,956 units.
Exports fell 27% to 5,006 units.
M&M Car Sales Jump 56%, Tractor Dispatches Rise 10%
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s passenger vehicle sales rose 56% to 30,392 units on a low base of last year. The commercial vehicle sales also witnessed robust growth across segments.
The company's total tractor sales rose 10% to 30,528 units in the month.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Medium duty light commercial vehicle sales jumped 34% to 16,193 units.
Three-wheeler sales doubled to 5,198 units.
Exports rose 1% to 3,122 units.
Domestic tractor sales rose 12% to 29,180 units.
Tractor exports fell 15% to 1,348 units.
The company said the supply chain challenges continue to be dynamic and it's keeping a close watch on the situation.
"Demand continued to remain strong in the post festival period on account of brisk sowing of rabi crops, fuelled by high moisture content in the soil and healthy reservoir levels and is expected to beat last year’s record sowing of 70 million hectares," Hemant Sikka, president of Farm Equipment Sector at M&M, said in a statement. "Procurement of Kharif crop has progressed well, bringing liquidity in the hands of farmers and this augurs very well for tractor industry’s growth."
Maruti Suzuki Sales Jump 14% YoY On A Low Base
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s total sales rose 14.3% to 1.59 lakh units in November on low base of last year, when chip shortage limited the supply of cars. The smaller cars such as Alto and S-Presso witnessed low growth of 4.45% to 18,251 units.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total car sales rose 14.3% to 1.59 lakh units.
Sales of mini and compact cars rose 22.3% to 91,095 units.
Utility vehicle sales jump 32.5% to 32,563 units.
Exports fell 7.7% to 19,738 units.
Eicher Motors' Commercial Vehicle Arm's Sales Rise 20%
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. reported a 20% year-on-year growth in dispatches to dealerships in November.
Total dispatches rose 20% to 4,903 units.
Domestic sales rose 40.8% to 4,483 units.
Exports fell 70% to 237 units.