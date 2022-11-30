Auto Sales In November 2022: Demand Cools After Festive Season Spike, Say Analysts

India's auto sales in November are expected to slow down compared to the previous month due to de-stocking at dealerships and demand moderation following the festive season.

However, the dispatches could be higher year-on-year, as sales were impacted by the shortage of semiconductors last year despite it being a festive month.

Weak demand in the entry-level car segment, slowdown in the rural market, and the persistence of a chip shortage limited the overall wholesale sales during the month, according to research reports from Dolat Capital Market Pvt., Nomura Financial Advisory, Securities India Pvt., and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Analysts said the demand for utility vehicles remained strong, with bookings still coming in at a rapid pace, but the challenges of chip shortage and weakness in the entry-level segment persist.