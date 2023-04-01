Auto Sales In March 2023: Unseasonal Rains Drag Escorts Kubota's Dispatches
Auto Sales In March 2023: Here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Rise 2%
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 2.3% to 10,305 units in March as sales were impacted due to unseasonal rainfall.
"Despite the festive season in March, retail sales were impacted due to unseasonal rainfall and crop damage in certain regions," the company said in an exchange filing.
However, the tractor maker expects the demand momentum to continue in the current quarter with support from government, better crop prices, improved finance availability and good water reservoir levels.
Escorts Kubota March Sales (YoY):
Domestic sales grew 1.2% to 9,601 units.
Exports rose 19% to 704 units
Sales rose 9.6% to 1.03 lakh units in FY23.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their March sales figures today.
Analysts expect the financial year 2022-23 to end with muted sales despite the auspicious period of Navratri falling in the same month. Passenger vehicle sales will remain flat in March, while two-wheeler dispatches will grow in low single digits, according to the analysts.
Tractor sales in the month will reflect demand sentiments in the rural market amid reports of seasonal rains impacting crops in certain states. Commercial vehicles are likely to remain the most promising category in terms of sales in March.