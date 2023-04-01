Auto Sales In March 2023: Unseasonal Rains Drag Escorts Kubota's Dispatches

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships rose 2.3% to 10,305 units in March as sales were impacted due to unseasonal rainfall.

"Despite the festive season in March, retail sales were impacted due to unseasonal rainfall and crop damage in certain regions," the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the tractor maker expects the demand momentum to continue in the current quarter with support from government, better crop prices, improved finance availability and good water reservoir levels.

Escorts Kubota March Sales (YoY):