Auto Sales In June 2023: Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall On Erratic Monsoon
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall 2% On Erratic Monsoon
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships fell 2% year-on-year to 9,850 units in June, as delayed monsoon in some parts of the country hit demand.
"Overall sentiments were mixed as markets with good rainfall and crop prices showed good momentum, and markets with a delayed monsoon had a slightly dampened demand," the company said in a statement.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Domestic sales flat at 9,270 units.
Exports fell 26% to 580 units.
The tractor maker expects that further onset of monsoon with adequate reservoir levels, better liquidity and consumer credit availability will improve demand in coming months.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing the June sales figures on Saturday.
Sales of two-wheelers are expected to rise, led by pick-up in rural volumes and stable demand in urban markets. Passenger vehicle dispatches are estimated to rise moderately due to slowdown in sales of small cars.
Commercial vehicles continue to be hit because of pre-buying in March, as implementation of new emission norms led to price hikes in April.
For tractors, higher inventory levels at dealerships may limit the wholesale dispatches.