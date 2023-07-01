Auto Sales In June 2023: Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall On Erratic Monsoon

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships fell 2% year-on-year to 9,850 units in June, as delayed monsoon in some parts of the country hit demand.

"Overall sentiments were mixed as markets with good rainfall and crop prices showed good momentum, and markets with a delayed monsoon had a slightly dampened demand," the company said in a statement.

Sales Snapshots (YoY):

Domestic sales flat at 9,270 units.

Exports fell 26% to 580 units.

The tractor maker expects that further onset of monsoon with adequate reservoir levels, better liquidity and consumer credit availability will improve demand in coming months.