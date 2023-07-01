BQPrimeBusiness NewsAuto Sales In June 2023: Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall On Erratic Monsoon
ADVERTISEMENT

Auto Sales In June 2023: Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall On Erratic Monsoon

Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.

01 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
An Escorts Ltd. bulldozer. (<a href="https://twitter.com/escortsgroup/status/986514678057783297">Source: Escorts Limited Twitter Page)</a>
An Escorts Ltd. bulldozer. (Source: Escorts Limited Twitter Page)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall 2% On Erratic Monsoon

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships fell 2% year-on-year to 9,850 units in June, as delayed monsoon in some parts of the country hit demand.

"Overall sentiments were mixed as markets with good rainfall and crop prices showed good momentum, and markets with a delayed monsoon had a slightly dampened demand," the company said in a statement.

Sales Snapshots (YoY):

  • Domestic sales flat at 9,270 units.

  • Exports fell 26% to 580 units.

The tractor maker expects that further onset of monsoon with adequate reservoir levels, better liquidity and consumer credit availability will improve demand in coming months.

ALSO READ

MG Motor India Retail Sales Up 14% At 5,125 Units In June

Opinion
MG Motor India Retail Sales Up 14% At 5,125 Units In June
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

Auto Sales Preview 

Indian automakers are announcing the June sales figures on Saturday.

Sales of two-wheelers are expected to rise, led by pick-up in rural volumes and stable demand in urban markets. Passenger vehicle dispatches are estimated to rise moderately due to slowdown in sales of small cars.

Commercial vehicles continue to be hit because of pre-buying in March, as implementation of new emission norms led to price hikes in April.

For tractors, higher inventory levels at dealerships may limit the wholesale dispatches.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT