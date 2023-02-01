Auto Sales In January 2023: Bajaj Auto's Sales Fall On Weak Exports, Escorts Kubota Beats Estimates
Auto Sales In January 2023: Here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Bajaj Auto’s Sales Dragged Again By Weak Exports
Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s dispatches to dealerships declined 21% to 2,85,995 units in January as weak exports continued to drag the company’s overall tally. The fall in sales was steeper than analysts’ estimates, which expected it to decline 14%.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total two-wheeler sales fell 25% to 2,41,107 units.
Domestic sales of two-wheeler rose 4%, exports fell 46%.
Total commercial vehicle sales rose 12%.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Rise 16.5%
Escorts Kubota's dispatches to dealerships rose 16.5% to 6,649 units in January, beating analysts' estimates.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales jumped 22.2% to 6,235 units.
Exports fell 31.5% to 414 units.
The company said retail demand across geographies remained strong.
"Crop prices, both in the wholesale market as well as the minimum support prices, are better than last year, and growth trends are expected to continue during this quarter on the back of positive customer sentiments led by ample finance availability, better Rabi sowing, and an early festive season in the month of March this year," the release said.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their January sales figures today.
Analysts estimate strong growth in sales across categories, barring the two-wheeler segment, as demand remained robust and the shortage of semiconductors eased in January.
While new launches and healthy orderbooks supported car sales, the transition to BS-VI phase-2 emission norms is likely to cause some disruption in dispatches from dealerships.