Auto Sales In February 2023 Live: Bajaj Auto's Sales Fall On Weak Exports, Escorts Kubota's Sales Jump

Bajaj Auto Ltd. sent 2.80 lakh units to dealers, which was 11% less than the same time last year. Weakness in foreign markets continued to bring the total down. The 38% fall in exports was enough to overshadow the 36% jump in domestic sales.

The fall in sales was steeper than an average of three analysts' estimates, which expected 2.85 lakh sales in the month.

Sales Snapshots (YoY):