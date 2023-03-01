Auto Sales In February 2023 Live: Bajaj Auto's Sales Fall On Weak Exports, Escorts Kubota's Sales Jump
Auto Sales In February 2023: Here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Jump 28%
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s dispatches to dealerships jumped 28% year-on-year to 7,811 units in February with strong growth in both domestic sales and exports.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales grew 27.4% to 7,245 units.
Exports rose 32.2% to 566 units.
The tractor-maker expects the demand momentum to continue across geographies with record rabi sowing, better crop prices, good level of water reservoirs and increased allocation to rural and agri sector in the budget.
Bajaj Auto's Weak Exports Remain A Drag
Bajaj Auto Ltd. sent 2.80 lakh units to dealers, which was 11% less than the same time last year. Weakness in foreign markets continued to bring the total down. The 38% fall in exports was enough to overshadow the 36% jump in domestic sales.
The fall in sales was steeper than an average of three analysts' estimates, which expected 2.85 lakh sales in the month.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total two-wheeler sales fell 16% to 2.35 lakh units.
Domestic sales of two-wheelers rose 25%, while exports fell 37%.
Commercial vehicle dispatches rose 22% to 44,870 units.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their February sales figures today.
Analysts estimate a mixed bag across categories, with passenger vehicle sales showing signs of slowdown and two-wheeler demand seeing a gradual revival, while weakness persists in the rural markets.
The commercial vehicle segment is expected to remain on a strong growth path, while tractors may also see double-digit growth during the month.