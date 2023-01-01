Auto Sales In December 2022 Live: Maruti Suzuki Sales Fall 9% On Lower Small Car Dispatches
Auto Sales In December 2022 Live: Here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki Sales Fall 9% On Lower Small Car Dispatches
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s total dispatches to dealerships fell 9% year-on-year to 1.39 lakh units due to lower sales of small cars and limited production amid shortage of semiconductors.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Sales in mini and compact segment fell 21.5% to 67,267 units
Utility vehicle sales rose 22% to 33,008 units
Exports fell 2.2% to 21,796 units
Auto Sales Preview
India’s automakers are announcing their December sales figures today.
According to analysts, the sales growth has slowed down as recovery in two-wheelers lost steam after the festive bump and chip shortages limited production of passenger vehicles.
The sales are expected to be mixed with few automakers expected to register lower dispatches year-on-year. Nearly all companies’ sales are likely to be lower compared to November, according to the consensus estimates of analysts.