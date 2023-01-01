ADVERTISEMENT
Auto Sales In December 2022 Live: Maruti Suzuki Sales Fall 9% On Lower Small Car Dispatches

Auto Sales In December 2022 Live: Here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vehicles moving slowing in a traffic. (Source: pxhere)</p></div>
Vehicles moving slowing in a traffic. (Source: pxhere)
Maruti Suzuki Sales Fall 9% On Lower Small Car Dispatches

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s total dispatches to dealerships fell 9% year-on-year to 1.39 lakh units due to lower sales of small cars and limited production amid shortage of semiconductors.

Sales Snapshots (YoY):

  • Sales in mini and compact segment fell 21.5% to 67,267 units

  • Utility vehicle sales rose 22% to 33,008 units

  • Exports fell 2.2% to 21,796 units

Auto Sales Preview

India’s automakers are announcing their December sales figures today.

According to analysts, the sales growth has slowed down as recovery in two-wheelers lost steam after the festive bump and chip shortages limited production of passenger vehicles.

The sales are expected to be mixed with few automakers expected to register lower dispatches year-on-year. Nearly all companies’ sales are likely to be lower compared to November, according to the consensus estimates of analysts.

December 2022 Auto Sales: Growth Slows Down As Year Ends, Say Analysts

December 2022 Auto Sales: Growth Slows Down As Year Ends, Say Analysts
