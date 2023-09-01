Auto Sales In August 2023 Live: Bajaj Auto Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 20% Even As Exports Rise
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
Bajaj Auto's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 31%
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s total two-wheeler sales fell 20% year-on-year to 2.85 lakh units in August as the domestic dispatches fell nearly one-third. The exports saw a reversal in trend with a growth of 2% in August.
Sales Snapshots (YoY):
Total sales fell 15% to 3.42 lakh units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales fell 31% to 1.61 lakh units.
Two-wheeler exports rose 2% to 1.24 lakh units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 23% to 56,617 units.
Escorts Kubota's Dispatches Fall 8.5% On Uneven Monsoon
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s overall dispatches to dealerships fell 8.5% year-on-year to 5,593 units as deficient monsoon in some parts of the country.
"With other macro-economic factors remaining intact, if monsoon catches up in September in these regions , tractor demand may witness good pick up in the upcoming festive months," the company said in a statement.
Sales Highlights (YoY):
Domestic sales fell 2% to 5,198 units.
Exports declined 51% to 395 units.
Auto Sales Preview
Indian automakers are announcing their August sales figures on Friday.
Auto dispatches to dealerships got a boost in August as companies looked to build up inventory amid expectations of higher sales during the ongoing festival period.
Passenger vehicle sales are expected to rise on increasing deliveries as supply of semiconductors ease. Two-wheeler sales may benefit from a gradual recovery in the rural markets.
Commercial vehicle sales are also seen higher after a brief period of slow growth during monsoon, while tractor makers are relying on better crop realizations to aid sales.