Auto Sales In August 2023 Live: Bajaj Auto Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 20% Even As Exports Rise

Indian automakers are announcing their August sales figures on Friday.

Auto dispatches to dealerships got a boost in August as companies looked to build up inventory amid expectations of higher sales during the ongoing festival period.

Passenger vehicle sales are expected to rise on increasing deliveries as supply of semiconductors ease. Two-wheeler sales may benefit from a gradual recovery in the rural markets.

Commercial vehicle sales are also seen higher after a brief period of slow growth during monsoon, while tractor makers are relying on better crop realizations to aid sales.